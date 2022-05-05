No, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Didn't Call His Government a 'Driverless Bus'

A video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in which he is talking about the Punjab government, is being shared with a claim that he is referring to his own government calling it a "driverless bus."

The 13-second video is being shared taking a dig at Mann, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab in March.

However, we found out that the video is from 2021 when Mann was talking about the Congress government in the state. The video has been clipped to make the misleading claim.