No, Pro-Pakistan Slogans Weren't Raised in Owaisi’s Presence in Rajasthan

Social media users, including news organisations, claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Owaisi's presence in Jaipur.
A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi's visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan is being shared on social media, where the leader is thronged by people, who can be heard raising slogans.
The video is being shared to claim that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised near a mosque in Owaisi's presence.
However, on carefully observing the video, we found that pro-Pakistan slogans were not raised at the rally. In two different videos of the gathering, we found that a man chanted "Owaisi sahab zindabad," to which other people responded saying "zindabad zindabad".
CLAIM
Several social media users, including Hindi news channel Zee News, shared posts claiming that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at Owaisi's gathering in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The organisation's Rajasthan-based channel, Zee Rajasthan News had also aired a video of the gathering with the same claim, but they later issued a clarification. A verified Twitter account of First India News also shared the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We observed the video shared by Zee News Rajasthan to carefully listen to the audio.
The same slogan is heard 50 seconds into the video, and around the one-minute mark, to which the crowd responds with "zindabad zindabad".
In another tweet with the same claim, one can hear the slogan being raised in connection to Owaisi around seventeen seconds into the slowed video.
We found a tweet that was shared in Zee's bulletin to make the same claim, under which the Jaipur Police's verified Twitter handle had responded, noting that the police had looked into the video for verification, and found that there were no "anti-national" slogans being raised.
It then asked the user to not pay attention to such rumours.
Jaipur Police noted that there were no "anti-national" slogans at the rally.
Evidently, a video of Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan was shared to falsely claim that the AIMIM leader's supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the leader's presence.
