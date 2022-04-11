No, This is Not Rajasthan IAS Officer Performing Folk Dance

A video of a woman dressed up in traditional attire and performing a folk dance is doing the rounds on social media, with a claim that she is Rukmani Riar, the District Collector of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

However, we found out that it is an old video and the performer is not the IAS officer. Speaking to The Quint, IAS Officer Riar also clarified that the woman in the video is not her.