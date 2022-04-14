Video of a Girl Carrying a Gun in UP Shared With False Communal Spin

Fact-Check |The claim states that a Muslim teacher was caught carrying a gun on her in UP's Mainpuri.
A video showing a woman police personnel retrieving a gun from a girl is being shared on social media with a claim that the latter is a Muslim teacher who was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Mainpuri.
However, we found that the video is being shared with a false communal overtone. The girl has been identified as Karishma Yadav and was arrested by the UP Police in Mainpuri on 12 April for carrying arms with her.
CLAIM
One of the captions of the viral video said, "UP : मैनपुरी में जींस में तमंचा लगाकर घूम रही एक मुस्लिम शिक्षिका को पुलिस ने दबोचा है।"
[UP: A Muslim teacher who is carrying a revolver in her jeans gets caught by the police in Mainpuri.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a keyword search on Google using "Mainpuri girl caught with a gun," we came across an article in the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, which carried the same video.
The article stated that the incident took place at the jail square of Kotwali area of Mainpuri on 12 April.
Kotwali incharge Anil Kumar was quoted in the article as saying that the girl seen in the video is Karishma Yadav and that she is now behind bars.
We then contacted Mainpuri Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Rai, who clarified that the incident took place on 12 April and the girl in the video got arrested the same day.
According to Rai, Yadav was carrying a gun to protect herself from her relatives, who were demanding her parents' property after their death. He stated that her mother had first shot her father and later shot herself in 2021.
Evidently, the claims stating a Muslim teacher was caught carrying a gun in UP's Mainpuri is false.
