2020 Protest Over Unemployment in Rajasthan Falsely Linked to Karauli Violence

A video which shows a group of people taking a pledge to not cast their vote for the Congress party in Rajasthan is going viral on social media, claiming that it is a consequence of the violence that erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In the viral clip, the people can be heard saying that they will boycott Congress and will never vote for the party in Rajasthan. They also say that they will start a door-to-door campaign and appeal to the people to not vote for the Congress.

However, we found out that the video is not linked to the Karauli violence and dates back to 2020. It shows a demonstration by the 'Rajasthan Berozgaar Ekikrit Mahasangh' over the situation of unemployment in the state.