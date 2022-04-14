'Wasn't Dangerous Before, but I Will Be Now': Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

"I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing?" the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

He reiterated that a "foreign conspiracy" had been hatched against him by the US and Pakistani Opposition parties, and added that the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government" will not be accepted.

A no-confidence vote had been held in the Pakistan National Assembly on 10 April, where Khan was dismissed from office with 174 members favouring the resolution. A former cricketer turned politician, Khan became Pakistan's first prime minister to be thrown out of power by a vote of no-confidence.