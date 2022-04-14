'Wasn't Dangerous Before, but I Will Be Now': Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Khan reiterated that a "foreign conspiracy" had been hatched against him by the US and Pakistani Opposition parties.
Days after his ouster, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, 13 April, said that he had posed no danger while he was holding the top post, but warned that he will "become dangerous now."
"I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now," Khan said during his first public address since he lost the no-confidence vote against him in the Pakistan National Assembly in the wee hours of Sunday.
He also questioned the Pakistan judiciary's motive behind opening its doors late at night on Saturday, when the Supreme Court had said that it would take up a case if the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan was not conducted.
"I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing?" the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was quoted as saying by Geo TV.
He reiterated that a "foreign conspiracy" had been hatched against him by the US and Pakistani Opposition parties, and added that the Shehbaz Sharif-led "imported government" will not be accepted.
A no-confidence vote had been held in the Pakistan National Assembly on 10 April, where Khan was dismissed from office with 174 members favouring the resolution. A former cricketer turned politician, Khan became Pakistan's first prime minister to be thrown out of power by a vote of no-confidence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.