No, PM Modi Didn't Say 'Tripura Should Get Rid of Manik Saha'

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an election rally where he launches an attack on "Manik" is being shared on social media with the claim that four years ago the prime minister had hit out at Manik Saha, who has now replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as the new chief minister of Tripura, months ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections.

However, we found that the video is from 8 February 2018 and Modi was talking about former Tripura Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Manik Sarkar, and not Manik Saha.

The Tripura Legislative Assembly election was held on 18 February 2018.