Biplab Deb Resigns as Chief Minster of Tripura, New CM Likely To Be Chosen Today
The part will reportedly elect a new leader later on Saturday.
In an unprecedented move, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday, 14 May tendered his resignation to the Governor. According to reports, the party's state unit is expected to meet at 5 pm to appoint a new chief minister.
The resignation comes just a day after Deb met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Taking to Twitter, Deb had said: "Honoured to meet Home Minister of India Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji at New Delhi today. We had in-depth deliberations regarding development works and organization (sic)."
While there have been reports of a rift between Deb and Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, the exact reason for the move is yet unclear.
Deb's resignation comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for 2023.
