Video From Bangladesh Falsely Linked to India And Shared With a Communal Claim

Fact-Check | A video from Bangladesh was shared as Muslims in India beating up Hindus.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing a group of Muslim men beating up people standing on a pickup truck has gone viral on the internet with a claim that it shows Indian Muslims beating up people from the Hindu community for playing Hanuman Chalisa (a Hindu devotional hymn) in front of a mosque.
However, we found that the viral video was from Bangladesh. It showed members of Bangladesi Ismalist group Toudidi Janata beating up youngsters for playing loud music on speakers during Eid celebrations on 5 May.
CLAIM
Those sharing the video wrote a caption in Hindi, "पांच मुस्लिम ने एक सौ हिंदुओ को मस्जिद के सामने हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने का तरीका सिखाया।"
[Translation: Five Muslims taught one hundred Hindus a lesson when they tried to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque.]
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search of some frames of the viral video using the Google Lens tool available on Google Chrome.
While going through the search results we found several videos on YouTube that had the viral clip. One of the videos, published on a channel called "Voice of Sajedul", said that the incident was from Bangladesh.
We also noticed signboards and shop signs written in Bengali language.
An archive of the post can be found here.
The description of the video when translated from Bengali to English using Google Translate said that "136 teenagers were arrested for playing loud music on a soundbox in Kamalnagar and Ramganj upazilas of Laxmipur."
Taking a cue from that, we conducted a reverse image search using relevant keywords in Bengali and found news videos that carried the viral video.
It also said that the men thrashing the young people were 'supporters of the Islamist group Touhidi Janata'.
We also conducted a keyword search on Google and found news reports from Bangladesh that talked about the incident in detail.
A report in The Daily Manobkantha, a Bangladeshi daily, said that on the occasion of Eid, a group of youngsters were playing loud songs in the pickup vans, shwing obscene gestures and spraying water from pedestrians while going through the Kamalnagar upazila.
The local police detained the vans and the youths and fined the drivers of the vans 21,500 Bangladesh taka.
While conducting the reverse image search, we came across a tweet by the Karnataka State Police's Fact-Check team where they had fact-checked a claim that stated the video was from Hubli in Karnataka. They published an article on it clarifying that the video is from Bangladesh.
Evidently, a video from Bangladesh showing people beating up youngsters for playing loud music is being shared with a misleading claim.
