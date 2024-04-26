Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Edited Screenshot of PM Modi's X Post Goes Viral to Mock Him

Fact-Check: Edited Screenshot of PM Modi's X Post Goes Viral to Mock Him

The viral screenshot has been edited to add the word "INDIA" and is being shared to misleading viewers.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The post has been edited to add the word "INDIA". 

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The post has been edited to add the word "INDIA".&nbsp;</p></div>
A screenshot of a post purportedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared to claim that he recently asked people to vote for INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

What have users said?: Those sharing the claim have said, "Modi ji got the exit poll numbers, which suggest that people have voted against the NDA in record numbers all across the country. This election will be tough for the NDA."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The viral screenshot has been edited to mislead the viewers. In reality, PM Modi asked people to vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in record numbers.

What did the original post say?: We went through the official X handle of PM Modi and found a similar post, where he talked about the great response received during the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

  • It was shared on 19 April and the post said, "First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers."

  • When we compared the viral screenshot to the original post made by PM Modi, we found the word "NDA" has been replaced with "INDIA" in the former.

The word "NDA" has been replaced "INDIA".

Conclusion: It is clear that the viral screenshot has been edited to make it appear like PM Modi is asking people to vote for INDIA bloc in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

