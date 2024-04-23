Old Video of Massive Crowd Shared as Visuals of PM Modi’s Recent Rally in Jalore

A video showing a massive crowd is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows visuals before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Jalore, Rajasthan.

What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have said, "Today there is rally of modi ji in Rajasthan's Jalore at 2 PM and Banswara at 4 PM. This is visual before rally. These visuals may give shivers to Congress. 10 lac people may attend this rally. Ashok Gehlot's son is Congress candidate from Jalore (sic)."