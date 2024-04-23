Old Video of Massive Crowd Shared as Visuals of PM Modi’s Recent Rally in Jalore

A video showing a massive crowd is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows visuals before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Jalore, Rajasthan.
What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have said, "Today there is rally of modi ji in Rajasthan's Jalore at 2 PM and Banswara at 4 PM. This is visual before rally. These visuals may give shivers to Congress. 10 lac people may attend this rally. Ashok Gehlot's son is Congress candidate from Jalore (sic)."
What led us to the truth?: We noticed that several users pointed out in the comments section that the video was in fact from 2019 and showed a Congress rally.
Taking this forward, we searched on Google using the words "jalore Rajasthan congress rally" and filtered the posts only for 2019.
This directed us to a similar video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Congress party, where a massive crowd was seen gathered.
It was shared on 27 April 2019 with a caption that said, "It was a sight to behold as lakhs of people came to see and listen to Congress President @rahulgandhi at the mega rally at Jalore, Rajasthan."
Older version of the viral video: Taking this as hints, we performed a related keyword search on Facebook in Hindi and found an older version of the viral clip.
It was published on 25 April 2019.
The post's caption when translated to English said, "This video is not from anywhere else but from Rajasthan, there is a huge crowd in the public meeting of Lok Sabha Congress candidate of Rahul Gandhi , Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Ramseen of Jalore district."
PM Modi's rally in Jalore: The Prime Minister addressed the crowd in Jalore on 21 April amidst the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi targeted Congress and said that the country is punishing the party for its 'sins'.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the context of the video, it is clear that the video was old and unrelated to the recent rally of PM Modi in Jalore, Rajasthan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)