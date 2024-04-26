False Claims About ‘Wealth Redistribution’ by Congress Shared on Social Media

At a recent rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress party attempted to expand reservation based on religion to benefit Muslims, and reiterated his accusation that the party is involved in a significant plot to seize people's assets and allocate them to a 'specific group.'

Following this statement, a social media post went viral, claiming that Congress will confiscate two-thirds of people's assets for redistribution to the poor under the "Jawaharlal Nehru National Wealth Redistribution Scheme."