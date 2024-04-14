No, Dainik Bhaskar Did Not Predict INDIA Bloc’s Lead in 10 States in 2024 Polls

A screenshot, purportedly showing the front page of Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar's Bhopal edition is being shared on social media.
What does it show?: It carries a graphic showing survey results ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to the claim, a joint survey by Dainik Bhaskar and Nielsen has predicted that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will have a lead in ten states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
This post by an X user '@SpiritofCongres' was viewed nearly 77,000 times and shared by 700 users at the time of writing this report.
Is it true?: No, the image is fabricated.
Dainik Bhaskar called the viral image "fake" and said that the news organisation "does not claim this content."
How did we find out?: On the top left corner of the viral image, we saw text mentioning that the page purportedly showed the front page of the Bhopal edition of the newspaper, published on 13 April.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for that specific e-paper on the organisation's website.
In the actual e-paper, the front page did not match the viral claim.
While the viral claim shows a survey for the 2024 polls, the actual e-paper shows a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) advertisement and a report about rainfall in Bhopal.
The other articles surrounding it were about the caste census, boxer MC Mary Kom, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, among others.
The viral image is fake.
On its X account, the organisation addressed the viral claim, calling the survey "fake," and "created by anti-social elements."
"Dainik Bhaskar does not claim this content, there should be strict action against such people," the post read.
Dainik Bhaskar's survey: Using 'Dainik Bhaskar 2024 elections survey' as keywords, we looked for information on whether the organisation had conducted or published reports related to voter surveys for the upcoming elections.
This led us to a report published on 14 April, which showed results from the organisation's own survey to assess "the mood of the voters", which was conducted over a period of seven days and had over eight lakh respondents.
According to their survey, which is called 'मेरा वोट, मेरी मर्ज़ी' (My Vote, My Choice), 48 percent of its respondents said that they would like to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming back for a third term, and 37 percent of them found unemployment to be the biggest electoral problem.
Conclusion: A fake image has gone viral with the false claim that Dainik Bhaskar predicted a lead for the INDIA bloc in 10 states, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Saha elections.
