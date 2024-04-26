WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Lok Sabha Elections, EVMs & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajasthan, campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), targeting the Congress party's manifesto and past policies.

In his speech, he said that when Congress was in power, "they said that Muslims had the 'first right' to the nation's wealth." He also claimed that this was said by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in a speech.

He also claimed that the Congress manifesto talked about surveying and redistributing wealth and/or gold which would be redistributed wealth to "those with more children."