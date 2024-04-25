Old Video of Man Throwing Ink at EVM Falsely Linked to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

A video showing a man throwing ink at an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) following which he is caught by police personnel is going viral as a recent incident from the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What did users say?: Identifying the location as Nagpur, users said that it shows the public outrage towards EVMs.
The video had garnered over five thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
The incident dates back to October 2019 and showed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader named Sunil Khambe throwing ink at an EVM during Maharashtra Assembly elections.
How did we find that out?: We performed a keyword search using the words "man threw ink on evm" and came across the same visuals published on the official YouTube channel of 'News18 India'.
The video report was shared on 22 October 2019 and its title when translated to English said, "BSP leader creates ruckus at polling booth, throws ink on EVM."
News reports: A report published by Hindustan Times said that a BSP worker named Sunil Khambe threw ink on an EVM at a polling booth in Thane district.
Khambe was then taken away by several police personnel, where he could be seen raising slogans against EVMs.
It carried a post by ANI, which showed visuals from the same incident.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and unrelated to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
