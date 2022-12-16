PM Modi Expressed His Support for Pathaan? No, the Video Is Old and Clipped

Fact-Check | The video is old and not related to the upcoming film of Shah Rukh Khan called Pathaan.
A video from a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that he expressed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan.
What about the video?: In the 10-second-long video, PM can be heard saying in Hindi, "I am the child of Pathan. I speak the truth and perform the truth."
The context: It is being shared in the backdrop of massive criticism that the film's first song, Besharam Rang, has drawn. This clip of PM Modi is being shared in response to the people calling for a boycott of the film.
So, is it true?: No, neither the video is recent, nor did the PM refer to himself as the child of Pathan.
The video is from 2019, when PM Modi was addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk.
He could be heard narrating about his phone call with former PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan, where the latter had said that he is a child of Pathan.
How do we know?: We had previously debunked a similar claim in 2019 and had found a longer version of PM Modi's speech uploaded in February 2019 on NDTV's official YouTube channel.
The description of the video said that PM Modi challenged the then-Pakistani PM to punish those responsible for the Pulwama attack.
In the clip, PM Modi can be heard saying that he called Imran Khan to congratulate him for winning the elections, according to the protocol. He said that he invited the latter to fight against poverty, illiteracy, and other challenges.
At around the 1:26 mark, PM Modi says that Khan told him one more thing, "Modiji, I am the child of Pathan. I speak the truth and perform the truth."
He further said that it is now the time to test Khan's statement.
An extended version of the speech is available on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official YouTube channel, which also shows PM Modi referring to his telephone conversation with Imran Khan.
Conclusion: An old and clipped video of PM Narendra Modi is being shared to falsely claim that he expressed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan.
