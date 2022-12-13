No, PM Modi Didn't Push Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde For a Photograph

Fact-check: The video does not show Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushing back Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take a picture of his own.
(Photo: The Quint)
Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) social media convener Y Sathish Reddy shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to claim that Modi pushed Shinde to get a photograph clicked without him in the frame.
An archive can be seen here.
The video was taken when the prime minister was in Nagpur on Sunday, 11 December to flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.
At the time of writing this story, Reddy's tweet had garnered over 2,17,000 views.
But was Shinde really pushed?: A longer version of the same video, live streamed on PM Modi's official YouTube channel, showed that once the train left the station, Shinde stepped back. After this, Modi turns towards him and pats his upper arm, and shakes his hand.
And how did we find the video?: We did a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the videos and came across a YouTube live stream by the official channel of PM Modi on 11 December 2022.
The video showed Modi along with Shinde, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and others at the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur Railway Station.
At around four minutes and 30 seconds into the video, Shinde can be seen stepping back as the train leaves the platform.
Shinde can be seen stepping back.
At this point, Modi turns towards Shinde, pats his arm, and shakes his hand. After this, Modi waves at the public and the other ministers are seen standing behind him.
Conclusion: It is clear that Modi does not push Shinde to exclude him from the photo/video, as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)