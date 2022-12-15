Scene From Don 2 Showing SRK in Saffron Jail Uniform Shared as From Pathaan

Some people have also shared a video in which Khan can be heard saying, "I am unhappy with the colour of the uniform." This comes in the backdrop of the controversy around the release of the film's first song Besharam Rang. (Similar claims can be seen here, here and here.)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objections to it and said that the 'costumes in the song are objectionable'.

But is the clip from Pathaan?: Well, the clip that is being shared is from Khan's 2011 film, Don 2, which showed him inside a Malaysian jail.