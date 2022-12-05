Old Clip of Women Raising Slogans Against PM Modi Viral as Recent
The video could be traced back to at least 2017 and is not recent, as claimed.
A video showing a group of women protesting and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on the internet with a claim that the video is recent. It has been shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Shame on Modi, it is not me but the women in Gujarat is saying."
The video is going viral in the backdrop of the 2022 Gujarat Elections.
How did we find out?: We searched for the video on Twitter using relevant Hindi keywords.
This led us to the same clip uploaded by an unverified Twitter account called 'Kailash Nath Yadav'.
It was uploaded on 9 October 2017 and the caption mentioned that the video is from Gujarat.
Taking this a clue, we further searched for the video and came across a tweet posted by a verified Twitter account named Dr Safin. The user had uploaded the video on 4 October 2017.
Another YouTube channel had uploaded the video in December 2017, linking it to the state elections.
We have also reached out to the YouTube channel for the details of the clip, and the report will be updated as and when it is received.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location and context of the video, we found that the video has been on the internet since 2017.
