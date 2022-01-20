UP Govt Wrongly Labels Labourers' Images From Noida as ‘Not From UP'

News agency ANI shared a tweet from its Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand account, quoting a labourer speaking about the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Publishing two tweets on the topic, the agency shared four photographs of labourers standing in wait.

But the tweet was labelled as 'fake' by Uttar Pradesh Information and Public Relations Department's verified fact-checking Twitter account, which stated that the claim was misleading as the photographs were not from Uttar Pradesh.

However, we carefully observed the photos and found visual cues that confirmed that the photographs were from Uttar Pradesh. While we cannot confirm the statements made in the tweet, we found that the photographs were taken at Labour Chowk in Noida.