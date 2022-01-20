COVID-19: India Reports 3.17 Lakh New Cases & 491 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 16%
After eight months of India recording over 3 lakh daily COVID-19 cases, India reported 3,17,532 new infections, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries on Thursday, 20 January.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 19,24,051, comprising 4.83 percent of the total infections.
Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 percent.
So far, a total of 9,287 cases of the highly-contagious Omicron variant have been reported, while the daily positivity rate is at 16.41 percent.
Delhi had reported 13,785 new infections and 35 deaths on Wednesday.
Mumbai, on the other hand, had detected 6,032 COVID cases and 12 deaths.
Puducherry Reports 2,783 New Cases
Puducherry reported 2,783 new COVID-19 cases, 1,073 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.
Number of active cases stands at 13,053, while the test positivity has risen to 43.19 percent.
24 Percent COVID Positive Patients in Kerala From the Thiruvananthapuram
Out of the 28,481 people who were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday, 6,911 are from Thiruvananthapuram; which means more than 24 percent of the patients are from the capital.
Thiruvananthapuram also has a test positivity rate of 48 percent.
British PM Announces End of COVID Measures
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of COVID-19 measures, including mandatory face masks, in England.
Johnson was quoted as saying by ANI, "Our scientists believe that it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally. From now on, the government is no longer asking people to work from home."
