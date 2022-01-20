COVID-19: India Reports 3.17 Lakh New Cases & 491 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 16%

After eight months of India recording over 3 lakh daily COVID-19 cases, India reported 3,17,532 new infections, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries on Thursday, 20 January.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 19,24,051, comprising 4.83 percent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 percent.

So far, a total of 9,287 cases of the highly-contagious Omicron variant have been reported, while the daily positivity rate is at 16.41 percent.