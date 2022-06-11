No, This is Not a Qatari Anchor Talking About 'Religious Freedom in India'

Fact-Check: The post claims that the image shows a Qatari Anchor speaking about religious freedom in India.
Amid the growing outrage against the comments made by the former spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Prophet Muhammad, a photo of a woman in a burkha is been shared to claim that she is a Qatari anchor who expressed concerns about religious freedom in India.
As this controversy snowballed, several countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others have condemned the remarks.
This was following an order by the Taliban, which required all female anchors in the country to cover their face while on air.
CLAIM
The photo has been widely shared across social media platforms with a claim that the woman in the photo is 'Fatima Shaikh,' a Qatari news anchor.
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a simple reverse image search, we found the picture in an article on the website of National Public Radio (NPR), a nonprofit organisation in the US, which mentioned that the image showed TV anchor 'Khatereh Ahmadi' in Afghanistan.
This was after the Taliban enforced an order telling female anchors to cover their faces while on-air. The photo was credited to news agency The Associated Press (AP).
We could also locate the picture in the archives of AP, which provided the same details.
The picture is from Afghanistan.
Further, one of the tweets, which also has the highest engagement, is from an account '@AdvisorZaidu', which mentions in its bio that 'all tweets are 100 percent fake'.
Clearly, an unrelated picture has been shared with a false claim that it shows a Qatari anchor speaking about religious freedom in India.
