Fake Tweet Shared as Qatar Airways Response to Boycott Trend on Twitter

Qatar Airways has not responded to trending hashtags calling for the airlines' boycott in India.
A screenshot of a purported tweet by Qatar Airways' verified Twitter account is being shared on social media.
The screenshot shows the airline mocking the trend 'BycottQatarAirways' in India, asking people to "learn how to spell boycott". The screenshot also shows a hashtag along with the tweet, which reads '#BrainlessBhakts'.
However, we found that the airlines shared no such tweet, and that the image is morphed. Not only was there not trace of the tweet ever being shared, the screenshot itself is riddled with multiple inconsistencies.
CLAIM
The screenshot is being shared to claim that Qatar Airways responded to the call for its boycott in India, as '#BycottQatarAirways' trended on Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
First, we checked Qatar Airways' verified Twitter account to see whether the airlines had shared the tweet it question, but did not find it.
Next, we looked for archived tweets from the account, to check for deletions. A search for tweets by the account on WayBack Machine did not yield any matching results.
We then carefully observed the screenshot and compared it to a tweet with a photo from the airlines' account, where we saw that the text in the viral claim did not align with the profile photo.
The text in the claim is not aligned properly.
The text shared in the photograph also appears to be of a different size than the hashtag accompanying it. Moreover, it is not possible to place text below an uploaded photograph on Twitter, as seen in the claim.
The text in the caption is smaller than the text in the hashtag.
Users cannot share text under an uploaded image.
The Quint has also reached out to Qatar Airways for their input on the viral screenshot. The article will be updated with their response as and when it is received.
Clearly, a morphed photograph of a tweet is being shared to claim that Qatar Airways responded to two Twitter trends in India calling for its boycott – one of which misspells the word 'Boycott' – by asking people to learn to spell the word first.
