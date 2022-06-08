Fake Tweet Shared as Qatar Airways Response to Boycott Trend on Twitter

First, we checked Qatar Airways' verified Twitter account to see whether the airlines had shared the tweet it question, but did not find it.

Next, we looked for archived tweets from the account, to check for deletions. A search for tweets by the account on WayBack Machine did not yield any matching results.

We then carefully observed the screenshot and compared it to a tweet with a photo from the airlines' account, where we saw that the text in the viral claim did not align with the profile photo.