No, Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Wasn't Stopped For PFI Protests in Kerala

In the backdrop of this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra claimed that the Congress halted its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is passing through Kerala, in support of the strike called in by the PFI.

However, the two events are unrelated. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has a scheduled weekly off. The declaration for 23 September to be a rest day predates the protests linked to PFI.