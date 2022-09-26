Republic Airs Sarcastic Twitter Thread as 'Exclusive News' on 'China Coup'

The anchors discussed how "elite forces" were outside Xinhua Gate, which was outside the Chinese President Xi Jinping's residence, discussing a "coup" after military mobilisation. The channel aired "exclusive photos" from Beijing of Jinping's "house arrest," asking why China's state media, as well as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had not made any statements regarding the coup.

The matter was discussed with guests on the show, along with a discussion on China's economy and the United States' intervention in its Taiwan issue, as well as the COVID-19 situation and lockdowns in the country.

It also aired a section about Jinping's possible third term as president, and how a "coup" would still bring back the CCP, only removing Jinping as the head.