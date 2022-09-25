Rahul Gandhi Met Miva Jolly, and Not Amulya Leona Who Raised ‘Pro-Pak’ Slogans

Fact-check: Rahul Gandhi can be seen posing with the general secretary of the KSU for Ernakulam district, Miva Jolly.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photo of a young woman with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media with the claim that the latter met with Amulya Leona Noronha, a student from Bengaluru, who was arrested in 2020 after she chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans on stage in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
The claim comes amid the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during which Gandhi visited Ernakulam, Kerala, on 21 September.
However, this is not true. The photo shows Miva Jolly, the general secretary of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) for the Ernakulam district, with Gandhi and not Amulya Leona.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state Spokesperson Brijesh Rai, along with several social media users, shared this photo to take a dig at Gandhi.
An archive of the same can be seen here.
On conducting a reverse image search of the photo, we came across the same picture uploaded on Instagram by the handle @miva_andreleo on 21 September 2022.
This account belonged to Miva Jolly, the general secretary of the KSU for the Ernakulam district.
She had also uploaded a video where she can be seen walking alongside Gandhi.
Jolly also uploaded a video on her Instagram to dismiss these claims. She stated that she met Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when he visited Ernakulam and clicked a picture with him.
She also added that she has been misidentified as the girl who shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans because of a similar haircut.
We also compared the pictures of Jolly with Leona and noticed that these two are two different people.
Comparison between Miva Jolly and Amulya Leona.
We have reached out to Miva Jolly and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Clearly, Rahul Gandhi met Miva Jolly from Kochi and not Amulya Leona Noronha, who chanted 'pro-Pakistan' slogans in 2020.
