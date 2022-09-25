Rahul Gandhi Met Miva Jolly, and Not Amulya Leona Who Raised ‘Pro-Pak’ Slogans

A photo of a young woman with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media with the claim that the latter met with Amulya Leona Noronha, a student from Bengaluru, who was arrested in 2020 after she chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans on stage in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The claim comes amid the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during which Gandhi visited Ernakulam﻿, Kerala, on 21 September.

However, this is not true. The photo shows Miva Jolly, the general secretary of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) for the Ernakulam district, with Gandhi and not Amulya Leona.