Fact-Check: Did Trump Say Pakistan PM Would Have Died Without His Involvement?

A video of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union (SOTU) address to a joint session of the nation's Congress is being shared on social media and by news organisations.
It discusses a part of his speech where he claims that have been involved in 'ending' eight wars within the first ten months of his current presidential term.
The claim: The part of his speech where he talks about the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict is also being shared in these reports, which claim that he said, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement."
This claim was shared by The Economic Times, Deccan Herald, Indian Express, and News18, among others. (Swipe.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading, as the sentence is incomplete.
In the full video of the address, Trump is heard saying, "35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement.”
How do we know?: We watched the full video of the address on The White House's official YouTube channel.
In his address, the president touched upon a wide range of topics, from immigration, defence, the economy, healthcare initiatives, taxes, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and so on.
Around the 11:36:12 timestamp in the video, he began talking about not only making the USA secure, but "restoring security abroad."
He claimed to have 'stopped' eight wars across the globe within the first ten months of his presidency, listing off the conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Congo and Rwanda, and the genocide in Gaza.
While talking about the India-Pakistan conflict, he said,
A transcript of his address, as published by news agency Associated Press, also mentioned the same statement about 35 million people telling him this.
In the past, Trump had claimed that he was involved in stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan.
However, on 18 June 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India had published a copy of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's statement regarding a phone call between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It said that there was no "proposal for a mediation by the U.S. between India and Pakistan (sic).
Conclusion: News organisations and social media users are sharing posts to falsely claim that US President Donald Trump said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif would have died without his intervention.
