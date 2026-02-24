Did PM Modi Admit Pakistan Destroyed Rafale Jets During Indo-Pak Conflict? No!

advertisement
A video which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi purportedly admitting that Pakistan had brought down Rafale jets during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict is going viral on social media platforms.
What did the user say?: A Facebook user had shared the viral clip with a caption that said, "lol who admits defeat by losing 10 planes? This person!This 56 inch chest is for pleading and not for attacking...!! (sic)."
What are the facts?: The video has been manipulated using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. There is no evidence to prove that PM Modi indeed made such a statement during his recent speech.
How did we find that out?: We found the full speech available on the official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi, which was posted on 17 February.
It was titled, "PM Modi’s remarks during joint press meet with French President Emmanuel Macron."
The video showed PM Modi talking about the strategic partnership between India and France. He further mentioned a few joint steps that both the countries will take in the health and AI segments.
The video did not carry any mention about Rafale jets or Pakistan. This pointed us towards the possibility of the viral video being manipulated using AI.
What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the viral video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
Three of its detectors showed conclusively results indicating that the clip was indeed manipulated using AI.
PIB debunks the claim: The official X handle of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check wing clarified that the viral video was a deepfake.
The post shared on 18 February said, "A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister @narendramodi is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India's Rafale jets."
Conclusion: It is clear that this video of PM Modi has been digitally altered to mislead the viewers.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)