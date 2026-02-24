Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did PM Modi Admit Pakistan Destroyed Rafale Jets During Indo-Pak Conflict? No!

Did PM Modi Admit Pakistan Destroyed Rafale Jets During Indo-Pak Conflict? No!

We did not find any evidence to support the claim that PM Modi indeed made such a statement.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p></div>
Fact-Check | The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi purportedly admitting that Pakistan had brought down Rafale jets during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict is going viral on social media platforms.

What did the user say?: A Facebook user had shared the viral clip with a caption that said, "lol who admits defeat by losing 10 planes? This person!This 56 inch chest is for pleading and not for attacking...!! (sic)."

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

What are the facts?: The video has been manipulated using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. There is no evidence to prove that PM Modi indeed made such a statement during his recent speech.

How did we find that out?: We found the full speech available on the official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi, which was posted on 17 February.

  • It was titled, "PM Modi’s remarks during joint press meet with French President Emmanuel Macron."

  • The video showed PM Modi talking about the strategic partnership between India and France. He further mentioned a few joint steps that both the countries will take in the health and AI segments.

  • The video did not carry any mention about Rafale jets or Pakistan. This pointed us towards the possibility of the viral video being manipulated using AI.

What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the viral video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • Three of its detectors showed conclusively results indicating that the clip was indeed manipulated using AI.

Three detectors showed conclusive results of the video being a manipulated one.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

PIB debunks the claim: The official X handle of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check wing clarified that the viral video was a deepfake.

  • The post shared on 18 February said, "A digitally manipulated video of Prime Minister @narendramodi is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that Pakistan destroyed India's Rafale jets."

Conclusion: It is clear that this video of PM Modi has been digitally altered to mislead the viewers.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

