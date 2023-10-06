‘Pakistan Murdabad’ Slogans Raised at Pak Cricket Team? No, Video is Edited

Fact-Check | The video has been edited to add 'Pakistan Murdabad'.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows 'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans being raised at Pakistan cricket team is going viral with a claim that the team was welcomed with these slogans when they arrived at the Hyderabad Airport.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
The context: Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad for the 2023 ICC World Cup, which started on 5 October. The team, which is being led by Babar Azam, flew via Dubai for the first tour to India in seven years.
What is the truth?: The video has been edited to add 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. We found several other clips, which did not carry the audio as heard in the viral video.
How did we find out?: We extracted several keyframes from the video using a Google Chrome extension InVID WeVerify and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a similar video posted on an X handle named '@cricketandstuff'. It was uploaded on 27 September.
On observing the video, we heard people shouting "Babar Bhai". It did not carry any anti-Pakistan slogans as claimed.
Other sources: On searching further, we came across a longer version of the video uploaded on the official X handle of news agency Asian News International (ANI).
It was uploaded on 27 September and showed Pakistan cricket team receiving a warm welcome from the crowd at the airport.
Additionally, we could not find any slogans that were raised against the team.
No news reports: A keyword search did not return any credible news reports to support the claim that slogans were raised against the Pakistan cricket team.
The official X account of Pakistan Cricket Board, too, shared a video showing the overwhelming response the team received when they arrived in Hyderabad.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify if anti-Pakistan slogans were raised at Hyderabad Airport, it is clear that the viral video has been edited.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)