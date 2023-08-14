Why Demolition of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital Would Be Unforgivable Act

The story of the present hospital can be traced to the reorganisation of the city following the devastating floods of 1908.

The OGH was built along the Afzal Gardens, in a "decided advantage to the hospital as it presents a bright outlook to the patients from the hospital and refreshing walk to the invalids."

The Nizam, HEH Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan, issued a farman (royal decree) on 18 September 1917 to commence the work. British architect Sir Vincent S Esch was commissioned to design the hospital, and he worked closely with Dr A Lancaster, then Director of the Nizam's Medical Department.

The OGH was completed five years later in 1925.