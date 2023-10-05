No, Video Doesn't Show Three Generations of Russian Gymnasts Performing Together

Fact-Check: An old video showing three Russian gymnasts performing together are not from one family.
A video showing a trio performing gymnastics together is going viral on social media to claim that it shows three generations of Russian gymnasts performing together.
It also states that the tallest one is the grandmother.
How did we find out the truth?: First, we performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found a longer version on YouTube.
The title read, "Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships 2010 - Russia Women's Group 1st place".
We also noticed that in initial part of the video, the names of all the gymnasts pops up.
It read, "A Shaykhudi, Ekaterina Stroynova, Ekaterina Loginova."
The video shows the names of the gymnasts.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and found the official website of Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG), also known as the International Gymnastics Federation in English.
FIG is the governing body for gymnastics worldwide and has participated in the Olympic Games since 1896.
This website has mentioned three names under acrobatic gymnastics, Aigul Shaikhutdinova, Ekaterina Stroynova and Ekaterina Loginova.
The trio, representing the Russian Federation, had won in the Women's group category in 2010.
We checked the pages of these gymnasts which clarified that they are unrelated.
Loginova's birth year reads 1985, Stroynova's year is 1987 and Shaikhutdinova's year is 1994.
Further, we did not find any news reports or confirmation on FIG's website which states that these three gymnasts are related to each other.
Conclusion: The three Russian gymnasts performing together in this viral video are not from three generations of the same family.
