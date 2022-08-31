No, Dawn Didn’t Say ‘Not Reading Quran’ Is the Reason Behind Pak Floods

The article's screenshot was morphed to change the headline.
However, the screenshot is edited. We found that the original article carries a headline regarding the Pakistan army being called to the flood-affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. Dawn itself carried an article dismissing the viral screenshot as an attempt to "mislead public."
Several social media users shared the screenshot, believing it to be an actual article carried by the news publication.
The viral screenshot in question shows the date of the article's publication as 27 August, and the article carries bylines of Saleem Shahid, Manzoor Ali, and Iftikhar A. Khan.
The article in the screenshot was published on 27 August.
Its vertical layout also indicates that the screenshot was taken on a mobile device.
We carried out a reverse image search on the viral screenshot, which led us to an article by Dawn, which was published on 27 August and carried the same photos and bylines. The headline for this article read – "Army called in as KP faces flood threat."
Using Wayback Machine, we checked to see whether the article had previously carried a different headline, but saw that the headline had remained unchanged through an available archive.
On comparing this article's screenshot to the one in the viral claim, we saw that only the headline section had been edited in the viral screenshot.
The text and font of both headlines differs.
Both screenshots show a difference in font as well as spacing.
The spacing between section headings and the headline is shorter in the edited screenshot.
We also came across an article published by Dawn itself, calling out the viral screenshot. Here, it called the viral screenshot "doctored" and an attempt to "mislead public."
The publication also highlighted inconsistencies between the morphed screenshot and its style guide, noting that the headline in the screenshot ending with a full stop, something that the organisation does not do.
Dawn highlighted inconsistencies with its official style guide.
Evidently, a morphed screenshot of an article on Pakistan's devastating floods is being shared, which falsely says that the reason behind the country's floods was that people were not reading the Quran.
