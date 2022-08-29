Photos: Over 1,000 Deaths, Many Displaced in Flood-Hit Pakistan

Over 1,000 people have died due to the devastating floods in Pakistan.
(Photo: Twitter/@libijian2)
The death toll in the devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed the 1,000 mark after another 119 people died due to deluge-related incidents across the country in the last 24 hours, according to official data on Sunday.
Floods triggered by the torrential rain since 14 June have wreaked havoc, inundating a vast swathe of flat land in the south and southwest of the country.
Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in the Rajanpur district of Punjab, Pakistan, Saturday, 27 August. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June.
People jostle to get drinking water from a municipality water truck on a flooded road, in Sohbatpur, a district in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, on Monday, 29 August. International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by "monster monsoons" that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.
People and vehicles navigate through flooded roads after heavy monsoon rains in Mingora, the capital of Swat valley in Pakistan, on Saturday, 27 August. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June.
Displaced people carry their belongings after they salvaged usable items from their flood-hit homes as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, on Thursday, 25 August.
Displaced Pakistani families from flood-hit areas board vehicles while they move to a safe place, in Nasirabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, on Monday, 22 August.
