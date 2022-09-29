No, Salman Khan Didn’t Dedicate This Song to Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

A two minute-long video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan singing a song about religious tolerance and unity is going viral on social media with a claim that he dedicated the song to Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

But the claim is false.

The song, titled 'Bhai Bhai' was released on the actor's YouTube channel on 25 May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, predating the Yatra by approximately two years. It was "a special gift" from the actor to his fans on the occasion of Eid.

Moreover, we did not find anything that supports the claim of Khan dedicating the song to Gandhis and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.