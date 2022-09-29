No, Salman Khan Didn’t Dedicate This Song to Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

The song was released in 2020, and was a "special gift" by Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid.
A two minute-long video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan singing a song about religious tolerance and unity is going viral on social media with a claim that he dedicated the song to Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.
But the claim is false.
The song, titled 'Bhai Bhai' was released on the actor's YouTube channel on 25 May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, predating the Yatra by approximately two years. It was "a special gift" from the actor to his fans on the occasion of Eid.
Moreover, we did not find anything that supports the claim of Khan dedicating the song to Gandhis and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The video is being shared with text in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "Salman Khan has dedicated this song to Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra."
We looked up the actor's name and a few words from the song on Google, and came across a music video titled 'Bhai Bhai' on actor Salman Khan's verified YouTube channel.
The part of the video, which is now viral, can be viewed at one minute 30 second mark.
This video was uploaded on 25 May 2020 whereas the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on 7 September 2022.
According to its description, it was "a special gift" for Khan's fans on the occasion of Eid and the aim was to spread the message of brotherhood.
Next, we checked if any such announcement was made on Khan's verified Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram accounts, but did not find anything.
A search for news reports on the same also returned no results.
Evidently, actor Salman Khan did not launch or dedicate music to show support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
