COVID: India Reports 2.47 Lakh New Cases, 380 Deaths; PM To Meet With CMS Today
Amid the surge in the daily COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on COVID-19 with chief ministers of all the states at 4:30 pm on Thursday, 13 January, via video conference.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 2,47,417 new cases, 84,825 recoveries and 380 deaths.
The total active case tally has reached 11,17,531, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 13.11 percent.
Omicron case tally at 5,488.
30 BSF Personnel on Election Duty Test Positive in Kotdwar Constituency
30 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were deployed on election duty in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar Assembly constituency, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, Kotdwar Circle Officer told news agency ANI.
India reported 2,47,417 new COVID cases (27 percent higher than Wednesday), 84,825 recoveries, and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Pune Restarts Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre
Amid an increase in COVID cases, Pune district administration has issued an order to restart Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre and Avsari Covid Care Centre from Thursday.
