ADVERTISEMENT
Live

COVID: India Reports 2.47 Lakh New Cases, 380 Deaths; PM To Meet With CMS Today

Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Amid the surge in the daily COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on COVID-19 with chief ministers of all the states at 4:30 pm on Thursday, 13 January, via video conference.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 2,47,417 new cases, 84,825 recoveries and 380 deaths.

Snapshot

  • The total active case tally has reached 11,17,531, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 13.11 percent.

  • Omicron case tally at 5,488.

10:17 AM , 13 Jan

30 BSF Personnel on Election Duty Test Positive in Kotdwar Constituency

30 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were deployed on election duty in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar Assembly constituency, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, Kotdwar Circle Officer told news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT
9:33 AM , 13 Jan

India Reports 2.47 Lakh New COVID Cases

India reported 2,47,417 new COVID cases (27 percent higher than Wednesday), 84,825 recoveries, and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active case stand at 11,17,531, as the daily positivity rate rsoe to 13.11 percent.

9:01 AM , 13 Jan

Pune Restarts Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre

Amid an increase in COVID cases, Pune district administration has issued an order to restart Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre and Avsari Covid Care Centre from Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
8:40 AM , 13 Jan

7 Players Withdrawn From YONEX-SUNRISE India Open

Seven players have been withdrawn from the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19, Badminton World Federation informed on Thursday.


Published: 13 Jan 2022, 8:31 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT