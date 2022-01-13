US Hits Out at China for Cancelling Dozens of Incoming Flights
American Airlines informed the US government that China cancelled more than 25 flights from entering the country.
The Joe Biden administration on Wednesday, 12 January, lashed out at China's decision to cancel an increasing number of flights that were supposed to travel from the United States to China, Reuters reported.
China said that the cancellations were necessary because of some passengers who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Criticising the bans, a US Transportation Department (USDOT) spokesperson said, "China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the US-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate."
The Chinese Embassy in Washington has not commented on the issue.
The Xi Jinping-led government had done something similar in December last year after some passengers tested COVID-positive on flights that arrived in China.
American Airlines informed the US government that China cancelled more than 25 flights from entering the country.
These flights include six from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in end January and early February.
United Airlines also stated that said it was forced to cancel six flights from San Francisco to Shanghai that were scheduled within the remainder of January.
Finally, Airlines for America (A4A) said that it was in "communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a path forward that minimises impact to travellers."
France and Canada are facing the same issue with China. In total, six flights from both countries were cancelled by China on Wednesday.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.