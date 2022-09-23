Old Video of Cheetahs Attacking Impala Shared as Recent From Kuno National Park

A video that shows three cheetahs attacking what appears to be an impala is being shared with the claim that the incident is recent and shows the cheetahs attacking a deer.

The claim comes after eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia and were released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on 17 September, in an attempt to reintroduce the animal to the country.

However, we found that the claim was false. We found a longer version of the video uploaded on 17 August on a YouTube channel called 'Lemurt Wildlife Tours', which predates the arrival of the eight cheetahs.

The Quint's WebQoof team has previously debunked several claims that were circulated related to these eight cheetahs. Recently, a video was shared by Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav claiming that it showed the cheetahs meowing.