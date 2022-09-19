No, PM Modi Didn't Click Cheetahs' Photo With a Closed Lens; Photo Is Edited

Several Congress leaders and social media users shared a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to claim that he clicked pictures of the cheetahs brought from Namibia with a closed lens.

On 17 September, the prime minister, on his birthday, released the eight cheetahs' into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

However, we found that the shared picture was edited. The original picture, shared by the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) verified Twitter page, shows Modi clicking pictures but there is no lens cap.