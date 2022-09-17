Plane With 8 Cheetahs Lands in Gwalior, PM Modi To Release Them at National Park

A special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday, 17 September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gwalior Airport at around 9:20 am and release the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at the state's Kuno National Park on Saturday, which also happens to be his birthday.

The national park is around 165 kms away from Gwalior.

