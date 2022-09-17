ADVERTISEMENT
Plane With 8 Cheetahs Lands in Gwalior, PM Modi To Release Them at National Park
PM Modi is scheduled to release the big cats in the Kuno National Park on Saturday, which is also his birthday.
A special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday, 17 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gwalior Airport at around 9:20 am and release the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at the state's Kuno National Park on Saturday, which also happens to be his birthday.
The national park is around 165 kms away from Gwalior.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Read More
