8 Cheetahs to Be Flown From Namibia to India in a Customised Plane

A specially customised aircraft with a tiger painted on its face is in Namibia for a very special reason— to bring 8 cheetahs to India. Cheetahs, the fastest land animals, went completely extinct in India by 1952 mostly due to over-hunting and habitat loss.

In an attempt to reintroduce the animals in the country, 5 female and 3 male cheetahs are being flown from Windhoek as part of the inter-continental translocation project— in a pact signed between the two countries.