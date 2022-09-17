In Photos: PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs MP's Kuno National Park

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, 17 September 2022. Three of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released as part of a programme to reintroduce the feline in India, seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Saturday, 17 September, released eight Cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
A special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
PM Modi released five female and three male Cheetahs into quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park, which is approximately 165 km away from Gwalior.
"A long wait is over, the Cheetahs have a home in India at the Kuno National Park," tweets PM Narendra Modi.
A cheetah inside a special wooden crate during transportation at the Gwalior airbase, Saturday, Saturday, 17 September 2022. The eight cheetahs are being flown from Gwalior to Kuno in Sheopur district in an Air Force helicopter.
"Welcome back, 70 years with a long wait for #Cheetahs in India. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji launches Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. A great step towards conserving the ecology which will also boost the tourism sector in MP," tweets BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao.
