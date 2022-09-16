Explained | India to Be Home to Cheetahs After 75 Years: Why is it Significant?

Eight African cheetahs are all set to move from Namibia into their new habitat at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The PM is expected to release the five female and three male cheetahs into the Park’s quarantine enclosures on Friday as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat, his office has said.

What's the significance of the translocation? Where will they be kept? How are they being brought to India? Here's all you need to know.