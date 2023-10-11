Old Video of TDP Councillors Fighting In Andhra Pradesh Viral as Recent

Fact-Check: An old video showing two TDP councillors thrashing each other is being falsely shared as a recent fight between TDP and JSP leaders.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing two men beating each other up in a crowded room is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders engaged in a brawl.
This comes after JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, on 4 October, reportedly said his party would support the TDP "despite being in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," setting off speculation that the JSP has exited the BJP-led alliance.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found an old YouTube video from 1 March 2016.
The video was shared by NDTV and carried the same viral video.
The description of the video stated that two councillors of Andhra Pradesh's party, TDP, started a fight at a civic body meeting on 29 February 2016.
It also stated that disciplinary action was taken against them after the footage went viral on social media.
This was also reported by Deccan Herald on 1 March 2016 and it stated that Gummadi Ramesh, 3rd ward councillor, and Pasupulati Trimurtulu, of the 12th ward started an argument which then escalated into a physical fight.
It also mentioned that this happened at a council meet in Tenali of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.
It also carried Asian News International's (ANI) post from X (formerly Twitter) which shared the same video of the fight.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video showing two TDP councillors thrashing each other is being falsely shared as a recent fight between TDP and JSP leaders.
