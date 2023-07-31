Video of BJP Leader Getting Thrashed on Streets in UP Falsely Linked to Manipur

Fact-check: A fight between locals from a village in Uttar Pradesh and BJP leader Rahul Pandit was given a misleading narrative about Manipur.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Video contains scenes and description of violence.)
A video of several people running after a man and violently beating him has gone viral on social media.
What does the claim state?: According to the claim, it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Pandit getting thrashed in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
It also adds that Pandit was beaten up because he called Manipur's viral video case 'a conspiracy'.
An archive can be seen here.
The claim tries to insinuate that the video shows people's anger towards the incident in Manipur and they are taking it out on functionaries of the BJP.
What Manipur case?: A video from May 2023 showing a mob of men, allegedly from the Meitei community, sexually assaulting and parading at least two naked Kuki women sparked nationwide outrage in July.
What's the truth?: We found out that the video was indeed recorded in Greater Noida and showed Pandit getting thrashed.
However, the locals from Ladpura village assaulted Pandit over a local issue and the fight was not related to Manipur.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and came across a report from The Times of India shared on 28 July.
The report carried the viral video and stated that BJP leader Rahul Pandit, vice president of the party in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was thrashed by a group in Greater Noida by locals from Ladpura village.
It adds that there was a dispute between two sides in the village, due to which the BJP leader was chased down and assaulted publicly.
The video shows BJP leader Rahul Pandit being thrashed by the public.
Statement from the police: We also found a reply shared by the official account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar to UP's Congress tweet about the video.
The police stated that the viral video shows a 'mutual dispute between two parties in the village' for which charges have been registered against both the parties.
We also received a press note by police which specified the reason behind the fight.
According to the press note, Pandit had suggested that Ladpura village's gate should not have 'Lakhpat Singh' written on it as it stands on the village's common area.
Singh name was inscribed on the gate because his family had spent money to get the gate built in 2007.
Pandit's revolt caused a stir in the village, and some people blackened the name of Singh written on the main gate on 25 July.
This led to people chasing down and beating Pandit publicly.
Kasna police station registered a case of insurrection on 26 July against Nitin, Amit, Anurag, Shyam, Amit from Pandit's side and Mohit, Sumit, Jugender, Pradeep, Jitendra from the opposing side.
Conclusion: A fight between locals from a village in Uttar Pradesh and BJP leader Rahul Pandit was given a misleading narrative about Manipur.
(With inputs from Piyush Rai.)
