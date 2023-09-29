Old Video of Police Beating Women Protestors in Ranchi Shared as Madhya Pradesh

Fact-check: Viral video does not show police beating women protestors in Madhya Pradesh, it is an old clip from Jharkhand.
A video showing policemen violently beating women protestors with sticks is going viral on social media to claim that this recently happened in Madhya Pradesh.
The claim takes a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance in the state and taunts Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 'passing this kind of Women's Reservation Bill' in Madhya Pradesh.
This comes after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill on 20 September.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across several old news reports carrying the same video.
One of the reports by The Quint from 25 September 2019 stated that several Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh workers who were protesting in Jharkhand's Ranchi were beaten up by the police.
This happened on 24 September, the 40th consecutive day of their protest.
This video is from 2019 and is from Jharkhand.
This was also reported by The Times of India, Scroll, Hindustan Times and Dainik Bhaskar.
More about 2019 protest: The Anganwadi workers had demanded that they should be declared as government workers and till then, the sevikas should be paid Rs 18,000 and sahayakas should be paid Rs 9,000.
The demands also included that retirement age of workers should be increased to 65 from 60 years.
Further, at retirement sevikas should be given Rs 5 lakh and sahayakas should be given Rs 3 lakh.
This video also went viral in the past with a different claim stating that this clip was from Assam. You can read our fact-check here.
Conclusion: Clearly, this viral video does not show police beating women protestors in Madhya Pradesh, it is an old clip from Jharkhand.
