Old Video of Man Waving Saffron Flag Linked to Raja Singh's Win in Telangana

This video from Telangana dates back to 2016 and is unrelated to BJP leader T Raja Singh.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old and unrelated video of a man waving a huge flag in Telangana is being falsely linked to T Raja Singh's victory in  Goshamahal.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a man waving a massive saffron-coloured flag on the streets is going viral on the internet.

The claim states that it shows the public celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh's third consecutive win at the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

So what's the truth?: This video is indeed from Telangana but it dates back to 2016.

  • It is unrelated to BJP leader T Raja Singh winning a seat at Goshamahal.

  • It actually shows a celebration during Ganesh Nimajjam also known as Ganesh Visarjan.

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to an old YouTube video shared on 26 September 2016.

  • The channel was run by Ritesh Modi, and the description of the video stated that it shows him waving a 10 m cloth attached to a 20 ft wooden stick in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam.

  • It adds that the flag showed the Hindu deity Hanuman's picture on it.

  • Taking a cue, we looked for his profile on Instagram where we found several similar videos of him waving a huge flag.

  • We reached out to the user, Ritesh Modi, who dismissed the viral claim.

  • Further, he confirmed that this video was shot in Kachiguda during the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony in 2016.

We also found the location: We noticed Kamdhenu Mart and Vamshi Diabetic Clinic at the background in the viral video.

  • This led us to Barkatpura Main Road in the Kachiguda suburb of Hyderabad, Telangana, on Google Maps.

Conclusion: An old and unrelated video of a man waving a huge flag in Telangana is being falsely linked to T Raja Singh's victory in Goshamahal.

