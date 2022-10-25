Video Shows Sunak's Housewarming at 10 Downing Street? It's From a Temple Visit

Fact-Check | An old video has gone viral to claim that it shows Rishi Sunak's 'griha pravesh' at 10, Downing Street.
A video and photographs of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murthy, meeting a saffron-clad saint has gone viral with a claim that it shows the new PM's 'griha pravesh' ceremony at 10 Downing Street.
The claim was shared after he was selected as the leader of the Conservative party on 24 October. He was appointed the prime minister by King Charles on 25 October.
However, we found that the video and photographs were a little over two months old. Sunak and Murthy visited the ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in Watford on 18 August on Janmashtami.
The caption of the video read, "Gruha-Pravesh of Rishi Sunak at 10, Downing street, as Prime minister of Britain! With complete Sanatan Hindu Rituals!(sic)".
We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and found news reports from August carrying the picture.
The image was shared by Sunak on his Twitter handle on 18 August with a caption that read, "Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday."
We conducted a keyword search for ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor temple and found details of Sunak's visit on their website, along with photographs that showed Sunak and Murthy wearing the same clothes as seen in the viral video.
Image from the temple's website showing.
We could also spot the saint and a person wearing a blue suit in the website's photographs, who were also seen in the viral video. More photographs of Sunak's visit were also shared on the temple's Instagram handle.
The British Prime Minister’s home is traditionally referred to as 'number 10'.
As per a report in The Telegraph, Sunak and his family could divide their time between Downing Street the west London home, because of the proximity to their children’s school.
Evidently, an old video and old photographs of UK PM Sunak's visit to a temple in West London has gone viral as scenes from his 'gruha pravesh' at 10 Downing Street.
