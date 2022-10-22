India Today Streamed Old Video of Rishi Sunak as 'Live' After UK PM Resigns

Fact-Check | Old video of Rishi Sunak shared as a "live" video.
(Photo: The Quint)
News channel India Today on Friday, 21 October, live streamed an old video of former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announcing his plan for fixing United Kingdom's economy as a recent press conference.
The video came a day after Liz Truss announced her decision of resigning as the British Prime Minister.
However, we found that Sunak's video was from 12 July of this year, when he officially launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a speech. In September, Truss won the Conservative Party leadership race by defeating Sunak.
The live video started around noon and was titled, "Rishi Sunak Live: Rishi Sunak Reveals His Plan For UK Economy | Liz Truss Resigns | UK News LIVE". The live telecast continued till at least 8 pm, when this story was being written.
The description added that "Sunak said he has a plan to revive economy" after Truss' resignation.
An archive of the video can be found here.
We conducted a keyword search for "Sunak plan for UK's economy" and found the video on Sunak's YouTube handle. The video was live streamed on 12 July and was titled, "Ready For Rishi: Launch Speech".
Sunak's July address was when he was launching his bid for the Conservative Party leadership. He stood against Truss and others for the leadership position and ended up losing to Truss in September despite being the most popular candidate in five of six contest rounds.
While there are news reports about Sunak being the top contender to be the next PM, he has not made any public statements about his "plans for reviving UK's economy".
Evidently, an old speech of Sunak's was streamed as a live video by India Today on their YouTube channel.
