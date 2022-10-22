India Today Streamed Old Video of Rishi Sunak as 'Live' After UK PM Resigns

News channel India Today on Friday, 21 October, live streamed an old video of former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announcing his plan for fixing United Kingdom's economy as a recent press conference.

The video came a day after Liz Truss announced her decision of resigning as the British Prime Minister.

However, we found that Sunak's video was from 12 July of this year, when he officially launched his Conservative Party leadership bid with a speech. In September, Truss won the Conservative Party leadership race by defeating Sunak.