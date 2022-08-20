Two Die of Suffocation in Matura's Banke Bihari Temple on Janmashtami

The incident took place the same day as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an Annapurna Bhawan here to provide free food to the needy pilgrims.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to seer Vijai Kaushal Maharaj for being instrumental in starting the facility. Poor pilgrims will not have to bother about their food during their visit to Vrindavan as they will be provided free food here, he said.

He also praised the UP Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad for protecting the area's culture.