Old Video of Sonam Wangchuk Clipped, Shared With Misleading Claim About China

A video of Sonam Wangchuk is being circulated widely, claiming to show him talking about showing the path to China if it invades India through Ladakh.

What does he say in the viral claim?: In the video, he's heard saying, "When China invades, then people of Ladakh sacrifice their lives to stop them. However, if the government of India doesn't do anything for us, we will show them the path and won't stop them the next time. Why should we give our lives if we are not being protected." (translated from Hindi)